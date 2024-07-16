Cody Rhodes Comments On The Rock’s In-Ring Future

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about his rivalry with The Rock.

The Rock and Roman Reigns faced off against Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the WWE WrestleMania 40 headliner on night one, and the heels prevailed. The next night, Rhodes defeated Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The Rock, Bloodline, and others got involved. This came after The Rock returned in January and pushed behind the scenes for a singles match against Reigns, forcing WWE to change its plans for a Rhodes vs. Reigns match. Things changed after fans reacted negatively.

Rhodes vs. The Rock is in the works, as WWE teased on the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw, and both have hinted at it in interviews since. It all comes down to whether or not they can do the match at WrestleMania 41, which depends on Rock’s availability.

Here are the highlights from the interview:

On whether Rock upset him with any of his promos:

“Depends on what line you know….when you’re the Director of the Board, you can do whatever you want. The show is not going off the air and no one’s getting fired if you do something that’s a little outrageous. That gave him free rein to develop and enter into the Final Boss what he is. Well what happened with the rock at WrestleMania 40 is the first time that ever made me feel like first time I ever believed in my own hype. So the first time I ever thought, ‘Oh, maybe someone from this generation did get over,’ you know, like, because, to me, I tell my students, I tell people all the time, nobody today is over. Because you’re over all the time and to me over as you can’t step a foot out of your house without cameras without a moment I just have a loftier opinion of over. John Cena is over. Because the first time I thought ‘Oh, maybe that’s happening, line wise. He the only line I think he crossed was he made my sister to non-canon, because he had mentioned that I had two other siblings and that being Dustin and Kristen, who are from my dad’s first marriage, which is you know, you’re not wrong, that I do have them and he was explaining he’s when he called me a mistake. But he made Teil non-cannon, and Teil was like the closest I have. [She] Is my original best friend. You know, so that was a little….I felt bad for her. I feel Mama Rhodes is a person who never wanted to be ever on camera. And now he’s got a security guard and Heathrow Terminal Airport. If he thought that was a line that he was crossed, I feel maybe it actually backfired because she’s now a part of it all.”

On the possible match:

“The offer still stands. And again, if he never comes back, he’s done at all. He really has. And as much as I insulted him previously, it was an honor to be part of his last outing. But what I learned physically in the ring with him. It shouldn’t be his last outing. There’s more. There’s not just gas left in the tank. There might be multiple tanks. There’s more, and I would like the WWE Universe or pro wrestling fans, I’d like them to see that. I think there’s a world where WWE Director of the Board is great, but I think there’s a world WWE really benefits and this young audience being able to connect with him. They don’t know him as the People’s Champ. They know him as the Final Boss. I’m that offer stands whenever.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)