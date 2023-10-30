Cody Rhodes Continues To Be WWE’s Top Merchandise Seller

Fightful Select reports that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has been doing huge numbers for the WWE since his return to the company in 2022, most especially in the merchandise department.

Rhodes was the top merchandise seller during recent WWE live events with products like his weight belt, which outsold basic WWE logo shirts, title belts and event merchandise, something that doesn’t happen very often.

It was also noted on the report that 16-time World Champion John Cena has beaten Rhodes a few times when it comes to merchandise sales, but generally Rhodes has been topping the list, with Cena or general WWE merchandise usually behind The American Nightmare.