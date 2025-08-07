Roman Reigns Says WWE Will ‘Make It Bigger’ With New ESPN Deal

WWE star Roman Reigns recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss various topics, including the possibility of Stephen A. Smith becoming his manager.

Reigns said, “Is he interviewing? Because I don’t have a ‘Wise Man.’ Something tells me the bridge was made specifically for you.”

On WWE’s new partnership with ESPN:

“100%, like we said, we’re just continually trying to get better. We don’t think we’re in our final form at all. It’s entertainment, so it’s just always evolving, it’s ever changing, but that’s the type of pressure we like to put on ourselves to be able to team up with an ESPN. We know we have to get better. We know we have to get bigger. We know we’re going to be reaching a bigger audience. So I think that’s just without being said, we’re going to make it bigger.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)