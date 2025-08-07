Brie Bella Teases Bringing Back “YES!” Chants In WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has not made a return to the company like her sister Nikki has, but she has expressed a desire to come back at some point.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie teased the idea of reintroducing “YES” chants, which were popularized by her husband, AEW star Bryan Danielson, back into WWE.

As the Bellas spoke, the WWE Universe chanted “YES!” at one point for the Hall of Famer. Nikki told Brie, “You can bring ‘Yes’ chants to WWE,” to which Brie replied, “And I should.”

Danielson previously confirmed that WWE had inquired about the “YES!” chants when he appears on AEW television.

He mentioned that WWE had requested he refrain from this behavior upon joining AEW.

Last month, Brie shared on a podcast that Danielson’s role in AEW serves as a “roadblock” to her potential return to WWE.

You can check out the complete podcast below.