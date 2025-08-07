Dominik Mysterio Teases Match With Rey Mysterio In AAA

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics, including the possibility of facing his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, in a match at a Lucha Libre AAA event.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I don’t see why not, if I become the Mega Champion for AAA. I don’t see why my father, the leprechaun, shouldn’t be coming down to me and begging for a title shot, you know he’s been hurt with his injury since WrestleMania right?”

He continued, “So if you want to come back and I’m the Mega Champion, the Intercontinental Champion as well, he has never fought for that title when it comes to the Mega Championship for AAA.”

Dominik added, “If I get my hands on it, I’m sure he’s going to want to put his name in the history books, but he’s got to go through me, the greatest Mysterio of all time.”

