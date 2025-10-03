Cody Rhodes Credits Nick Khan For WWE’s Success: “A Super Genius”

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on the current state of the wrestling industry in 2025, calling this period one of the most exciting and prosperous times the business has ever seen.

“Well, with ESPN and where the industry is at, pro wrestling in general is only onwards and upwards, which is new because you have these peaks and valleys throughout wrestling history,” Rhodes explained. “I’ve always loved it, but say look at the Attitude Era. If you really look back at it, it’s actually a shorter time than we remember. The golden age of the 1980s — you know, Macho [Man] and all that — it’s a shorter time than we remember. We’ve been cruising now four or five years. Dallas Mania, even the year prior to that, it’s been onwards, upwards.”

Rhodes credited much of WWE’s success in recent years to the leadership of WWE President Nick Khan, whom he praised as a “super genius” and a driving force behind the company’s continued evolution.

“A lot of that has to do with Nick Khan coming on board with WWE. A super genius. And that’s a wrestling term in a way — super genius. So much of it has to do with it has the best roster,” he said. “WWE’s roster is… you got Seth Rollins. The fact that we get to go do that and get to do it in Western Australia in Perth, world champion, WWE Champion — it’s a beautiful thing.”

Looking ahead, Rhodes believes the future has limitless potential as long as WWE’s roster remains strong.

“So, as long as this roster stays healthy, stays happy, stays cooking, it’s onwards and upwards. And I think the heights for sports entertainment and pro wrestling, we’ve never seen anything like this before. So, this is just as a kid who loved it, always loved it, always thought it was cool. The fact that other people think it’s cool now too makes my day.”

Rhodes is set to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated champion vs. champion match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on November 8.