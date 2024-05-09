Cody Rhodes Discusses His Excitement In Facing The Rock At WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, where he talked about a number of topics including his excitement in facing The Rock in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes said, “The reason I was so excited to be in there with [The Rock] and for him to feel like, ‘Oh, they like this guy’ … I want him to know, hey, your industry is gonna be alright. This guy next to me, Seth [Rollins], he’s taking it to new heights. That guy next to you, Roman [Reigns], he’s gonna keep moving it to new heights. And me? Whether you believe it or not, I’m gonna try to do the same.”

On how he feels like he could be doing more:

“I always feel like I could be doing more. When it’s in your makeup to just keep going … [the feeling of being ‘the guy’] doesn’t cross your mind.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.