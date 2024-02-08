Cody Rhodes: “I’ve Made My Decision …”

Cody Rhodes’ decision has been made.

As noted, the main events for WrestleMania XL are expected to be made official at the highly-anticipated WrestleMania XL Kickoff event today at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Ahead of today’s big press event in “Sin City” featuring WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, WWE World Heavyweight Championship Seth “Freakin'” Rollins among others, 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has announced that he has made his decision.

“The American Nightmare” surfaced on social media on Thursday afternoon and posted a very brief and to-the-point one-line statement.

“I’ve made my decision,” he wrote in an all-text post shared via his official Instagram Stories today. Obviously this is presumed to be the decision regarding which championship he will be challenging for on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” later this year at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA.

Make sure to check back here later today for news and notes coming out of the big WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, which is scheduled to begin streaming live at 7/6c.