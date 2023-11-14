Cody Rhodes Makes “Spoiler Alert” For Survivor Series After WWE RAW Goes Off Air

Drew McIntyre finally turned heel during WWE RAW, and he will be teaming with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh) at the PLE in Chicago in less than two weeks. McIntyre confronted Jey Uso during the main event Tag Team Title match before shaking hands with Rhea Ripley.

Because it’s currently 5 vs. 4, a spot on the babyface side is available. Cody Rhodes grabbed the microphone after RAW ended and said, “Spoiler alert, Jey Uso and I got friends too.” The fans at the show immediately began chanting Randy Orton’s name after Cody said that.

According to reports, Orton is set to return soon, and it appears that he’ll appear on either next week’s RAW or the Survivor Series PLE. Orton has been out with back problems since the summer of 2022.

He has been training at the Performance Center in recent weeks, so his return is anticipated.

You can check out the post-RAW footage below: