Cody Rhodes Reflects On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Final AEW Promo

Time flies.
It has been two years since Cody Rhodes cut his final promo on All Elite Wrestling television.
On Friday, “The American Nightmare” responded to a post on X from a fan who shared the video of the promo from two years ago today.
“I’ll always feel privileged that I got to say goodbye with these words and the match that followed,” Rhodes wrote. “Very fun/wild crowd and a fond memory.”
