Cody Rhodes Reflects On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Final AEW Promo

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

Time flies.

It has been two years since Cody Rhodes cut his final promo on All Elite Wrestling television.

On Friday, “The American Nightmare” responded to a post on X from a fan who shared the video of the promo from two years ago today.

“I’ll always feel privileged that I got to say goodbye with these words and the match that followed,” Rhodes wrote. “Very fun/wild crowd and a fond memory.”

