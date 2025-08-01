Cody Rhodes Reveals Interest In First Blood & Barbed Wire Ropes Matches

Top WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently spoke with WFAN about several topics, including which gimmick matches he would like to participate in at some point in the future.

Rhodes said, “For me, I’d be interested in a first blood match. The psychology in how you do it and wrestle is really fun. I loved first blood matches. They left a lot of ways you can do it and keep guys whole. First blood is one. Dog collar, I don’t ever see happening because of the neck. Here is one that I’ve thought about. I don’t know what you’d name it because we have street fights. I don’t know what it would take, I don’t know what we would call it, I used to love when they would do the ropes in barbed wire. Dusty (Rhodes) and Tully (Blanchard). The danger. WWE has done the inferno match with the fire. The danger of getting close. It’s a competitor’s dream. That’s one I’ve thought about a lot. The barbed wire and putting it on the ropes.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)