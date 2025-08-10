Cody Rhodes Reveals Two Classic Matches He Shows His Students

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of Hot Ones, where he discussed various topics, including the two matches from his career that he shows to his students at the Nightmare Factory.

According to Rhodes, those matches are Sting vs. Ric Flair from the Great American Bash in 1990 and Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam in 1991.

Rhodes said, “We watch two, and I actually have to kind of think. There are so many you could use as a third. The first one we watch is Sting versus Ric Flair from The Great American Bash.”

He continued, “Second one is we watch Bret Hart versus Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam. I might say WrestleMania 40, which I’m in. I went from being the guy who was away from there, trash talking it, started a whole another thing, and to come in, earn my place back, and then them say, ‘Hey, it’s all yours.’ Like literally, how? So it might be 40 [as a third watch].”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.