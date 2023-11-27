Cody Rhodes Reveals What Randy Orton Told Him Following Survivor Series WarGames Match

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took part in the Survivor Series: WarGames post-show press conference this past Saturday night, where he talked about a number of topics including what “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton said to him following the Men’s WarGames Match.

Rhodes said, “At the end of the match, Randy said to me, ‘Thanks for the phone call.’ And I wanted to tell him ‘Thanks for my career.’ I keep thinking this is going to end and I couldn’t have gotten to where I got had I not been around Randy.”

“Randy is so wild and chaotic and you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense, but as a performer, a professional wrestler, WWE superstar. What an outstanding mentor he was to me truly.”

“I’ll never forget standing in the ring at the Royal Rumble when he won, pointing at the star WrestleMania sign and just thinking, ‘I want to be like him.’ That’s [as] nice as I’m gonna get about [him]. I was really touched.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to SEScoops for transcribing the above quotes)