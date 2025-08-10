Cody Rhodes Says Jacob Fatu Has Made A Big Impression In WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on an episode of his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, where he discussed various topics, including Jacob Fatu.

Rhodes said, “I met him at All Pro Wrestling in San Francisco. I knew right away who he was and we started Uce’n each other. I had been around Jimmy and Jey throughout my whole first run with WWE.”

He continued, “Jacob is really special. He feels like a little baby here, and I want to make sure everything is right. He’s special. I know everyone here is incredibly impressed with Jacob, too. When something good happens for him, all of us are like, ‘Awesome.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

