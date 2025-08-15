Cody Rhodes Shares Story Of Dusty Threatening To Fire Sting And Lex Luger

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss various topics.

During the episode, he shared a story about his father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Cody recounted an incident during a basketball game where wrestlers from the NWA faced off against the Charlotte Police Department.

Dusty threatened to fire Sting and Lex Luger if they didn’t win the game.

Cody Rhodes said, “[Dusty] was the best basketball player I’ve ever seen in my life. He didn’t look it… It’s against the Charlotte Police Department.” He continued, “If you ask Lex Luger or Sting, who are both in it, just running.”

He continued, “If you ask them about it, they say Dusty had a meeting before where he said, ‘If we lose to the police, you’re all fired,’ and they just went off. All these shots.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)