Cody Rhodes Teases WWE Collaboration With Lil Yachty

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina. During the episode, he discussed various topics, including a collaboration with rapper Lil Yachty. They are currently working together on a project that blends nostalgia with contemporary elements.

Rhodes said, “Lil Yachty is working with WWE right now. I couldn’t ask for a better peer and a better partner. I have not interacted with him on-screen at all. I’m not going to give it away, but he’s doing some collab stuff, and he thought of not just nostalgia but modern in his collab efforts. That’s what I want. I love the Attitude Era, but put them together. Where are we now? We show where we were then. I like combining the two.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)