Cody Rhodes Was Considered For Role In Happy Gilmore 2

As “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes prepares for one of the biggest matches of his WWE career at SummerSlam, it’s now been revealed that the Undisputed WWE Champion nearly added a major Hollywood credit to his résumé.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Rhodes was considered for a role in the new Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore 2 but was ultimately unable to commit due to scheduling conflicts.

The film, which debuted last week, features a strong presence of wrestling talent despite Rhodes not being involved. AEW World Champion MJF plays one of Sandler’s sons in a featured role, and WWE’s Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella also make brief cameo appearances. MJF had been notably absent from AEW programming for months while filming the project.

While details on the role Rhodes was considered for remain unknown, the fact that he was on the producers’ radar reflects his growing mainstream popularity and crossover appeal.

Although Hollywood will have to wait, Cody Rhodes’ attention remains squarely on WWE SummerSlam, where he is set to challenge John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 2 of the historic two-night event.

