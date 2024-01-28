Cody Rhodes Wins The Men’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

After defeating 29 other WWE stars in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match and securing a championship match at WrestleMania 40 in April, Cody Rhodes can now officially call himself the 2024 Royal Rumble winner.

It was a long, intense back-and-forth ending between Rhodes and CM Punk. Punk went on to say “I didn’t wait 10 years to lose to Dusty’s kid.” Then he lifted Cody, Rhodes slid off, and tossed him back-to-back.

This is the first time in over 25 years a Superstar has won the Rumble two years in a row.

Cody Rhodes will go to WrestleMania. He will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title, giving him the opportunity to wrap up his story.

