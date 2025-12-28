Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (12/31/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The AEW National Champion, Ricochet, will defend his title against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry from Jurassic Express.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Willow Nightingale, who is one of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, representing Babes of Wrath. We will also hear from the newly crowned AEW World Champion, MJF.

