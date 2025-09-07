Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (9/10/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will air on TBS and Max.

The card features AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page facing Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon,” Josh Alexander, in a non-title match.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO,” Mercedes Mone, and Emi Sakura will team up against Riho and Alex Windsor in a tag team match.

In another singles match, Ricochet will compete against The Hurt Syndicate’s “The Standard of Excellence,” Shelton Benjamin.

