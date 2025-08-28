Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (9/3/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the current lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will air on TBS and Max.

The episode will feature an exciting 8-Man Tag Team Match. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed (comprising “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) will take on the Don Callis Family, which includes AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, as well as The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson).

As of now, this is the only match announced for next week’s episode.

