Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

In a highly anticipated tag team match, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Fir$t Cla$$’s AJ Francis will face “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.

Additionally, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) will take on NXT’s Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) in another tag team showdown.

In a thrilling encounter, Cedric Alexander and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will battle TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy).

The card also features a singles match between The Northern Armory’s “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young and Myron Reed of The Rascalz.

Finally, Mara Sadé will go head-to-head with Tasha Steelz from Order 4 in a singles contest.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.