Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, set to air live from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a tag team match, The System (Eddie Edwards and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers) will face The Nemeths (“The Most Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth).

Additionally, Jody Threat, Dani Luna, and Indi Hartwell will compete in a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s Three-Way Match.

In another exciting matchup, Mara Sadè and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will battle Order 4 (Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

Also, new TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash by Elegance will be making an appearance.

