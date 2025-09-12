Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

The TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will defend their titles against The Nemeth Brothers — “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth. Additionally, The Elegance Brand, featuring TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M and Heather By Elegance, will face off against Masha Slamovich and The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

In other matches, Mustafa Ali from Order 4 will take on “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers from The System in a singles match. Dani Luna will battle Indi Hartwell in another singles match, and “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will host the King’s Speech.

