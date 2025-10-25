Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will stream live on Netflix from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Highlights of the episode include a face-to-face confrontation between “The Best in the World,” CM Punk, and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will compete against “The Judgment Day’s” “The Prodigy,” Roxanne Perez, in a singles match. Furthermore, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, will defend their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

