Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The show is scheduled to begin at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

During the event, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk will defend his title against Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day. Additionally, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will defend her title against Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for comprehensive live coverage of WWE RAW results.