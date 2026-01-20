Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa), Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano), and American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) will compete against each other in a WWE World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match. Additionally, The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass,” Bron Breakker, will make his return.

