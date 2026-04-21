Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has revealed the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

There will be a Joe Hendry concert, and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man,” Becky Lynch, will make her return. Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu will also appear.

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