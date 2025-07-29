Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air on Netflix and serve as the post-SummerSlam show.

In an exciting singles match, “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus will face “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev. The match was confirmed after Rusev attacked Sheamus following Sheamus’ match on this week’s RAW and put him in The Accolade. This will be the rubber match between the two, as they currently have one win each in their recent rivalry.

Join us every Monday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE RAW results.