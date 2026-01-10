Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/16/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, and it will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

In this episode, “The Viper” Randy Orton will face The Miz in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match. Additionally, Matt Cardona will take on Trick Williams in another Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match. Damian Priest will battle MFT’s Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn will compete against “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov, both in separate Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Matches.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.