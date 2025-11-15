Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/21/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, at 8 PM ET, and it will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

In the matches lined up, Penta will face Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day in a Last Time Is Now Tournament First Round match. Additionally, “The Tribal Thief,” “Big” Bronson Reed from The Vision will compete against Carmelo Hayes in another First Round match. Furthermore, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will battle against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) in a tag team match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.