Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/26/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be broadcast on the USA Network.

The show is scheduled to air at 8 PM ET and will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

WWE United States Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov will issue an open challenge for his title. Additionally, The Miz will face Joe Hendry in a singles match, and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will make his return.

