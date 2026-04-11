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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (4/17/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network. This episode will serve as the go-home show for WrestleMania 42.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will also be available to international viewers on Netflix.

Highlights include the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale and an 8-Man Street Fight featuring The Wyatt Sicks against MFT.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.

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