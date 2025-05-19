Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced one match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) will face Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) in a tag team match. As of now, this is the only match confirmed for this week’s episode of Collision.

Join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live coverage of the AEW Collision results.