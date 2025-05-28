Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced one match and two segments for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max, which will serve as the post-AEW Double or Nothing show.

In a match for the AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament, Brody King from Hounds of Hell will face “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family. Additionally, we’ll hear from “Hangman” Adam Page after his significant victory over “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Lastly, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will meet AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm in a face-to-face segment.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern Time / 7 PM Central Time for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

