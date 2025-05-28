Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced one match and two segments for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max, which will serve as the post-AEW Double or Nothing show.
In a match for the AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament, Brody King from Hounds of Hell will face “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family. Additionally, we’ll hear from “Hangman” Adam Page after his significant victory over “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Lastly, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will meet AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm in a face-to-face segment.
Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern Time / 7 PM Central Time for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.
TOMORROW! Wednesday, 5/28
El Paso, TX
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
He’s earned a World Title shot at #AEWAllInTexas with his epic @owen_foundation Tournament win at #AEWDoN,
now we’ll hear from
Hangman Adam Page live on
Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/qXvtq9w0lu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2025
TOMORROW
El Paso, TX
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Mercedes Moné Meets
Timeless Toni Storm
After their massive #AEWDoN wins, @owen_Foundation Tournament winner @MercedesVarnado meets World Champion Toni Storm face-to-face before #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QyUkfojiml
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2025