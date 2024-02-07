Conrad Thompson Provides Health Update On Jim Ross

Conrad Thompson recently took to his official Twitter (X) and provided an update on his good friend and pro wrestling legend Jim Ross.

Thompson wrote, “Just FaceTimed with @JRsBBQ and he’s in great spirits and thinking he will get to go home soon! His nurses are taking great care of him and his lovely daughter is there helping run point. He asked me to let everyone know the latest and if you don’t mind, throw one up for him!🙏🏻”

This comes after the AEW commentator recently revealed that he had undergone a second surgery after having a different cancer removal surgery a few days prior. The WWE Hall of Famer has been in and out of action over the last six months due to a slew of health issues.

