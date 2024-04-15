Contract Signing Set For TNA Rebellion 2024 Press Conference

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Rebellion Pay-Per-View Press Conference: 4:20pm PST on Thursday, April 18, Inside The Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas

Moose & Nic Nemeth Contract Signing For Their World Championship Main Event Match On 4/20

TNA Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion pay-per-view Press Conference is set for Thursday, April 18, at Mabel’s BBQ, located inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Josh Mathews will host the Press Conference as Moose and Nic Nemeth will officially sign the contract for their World Championship Main Event Match on Saturday, April 20, at The Palms in Las Vegas.

The Press Conference is open to the public and will be streamed live on TNA’s Facebook page. The first 50 fans at the Press Conference will receive a numbered, limited-edition, autographed Rebellion collectible.

Tickets for both TNA shows in Las Vegas are now on-sale at ticketmaster.com.

MOOSE

Quinn Ojinnaka, the real-life Moose, played for four teams over seven seasons in the National Football League, including the New England Patriots, before transitioning to pro wrestling, making his wrestling debut in 2012. His NFL career included time as teammates with legendary quarterback Tom Brady while playing for one of the best NFL head coaches in history, Bill Belichick.

An offensive lineman, Ojinnaka played 62 NFL games after playing at Syracuse University and was selected in the fifth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Moose and Bill Goldberg are the only former NFL players from the modern era to have gone from the NFL to become the World Champion of a pro wrestling company.

In fact, there are only four others in addition to Moose & Goldberg to have ever gone from the NFL to World Championship glory in pro wrestling, including Bronko Nagurski, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others are Ernie Ladd, Dick the Bruiser and Gus Sonnenberg.

Sports Illustrated spotlighted Moose and his record-setting journey from the NFL to IMPACT World Champion: https://tinyurl.com/r8hdutuy.

NIC NEMETH

Formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nic Nemeth made his TNA debut at the Hard To Kill event in January, confronting then-new TNA World Champion Moose. Nemeth hit Moose with the Danger Zone before fleeing the ring and celebrating with the crowd.

Nemeth defeated former TNA World Champion Steve Maclin in March at the Sacrifice event, held in Windsor, Ontario.

A Cleveland native who graduated from Kent State University after setting several school records as a wrestler, Nemeth made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. He was a champion in singles and tag team action during his near-20 year career in WWE, including a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion and 6-time Intercontinental Champion.

Nemeth is a diehard fan of his hometown Cleveland Browns.