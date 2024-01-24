Cora Jade Undergoes Surgery For Her Torn ACL

WWE NXT star Cora Jade suffered an injury on the January 12th NXT live event in Florida, which was later revealed as a torn ACL. Jade took to her official Twitter (X) account and provided an update on the injury, revealing she recently underwent surgery to repair the damage.
Jade wrote, “They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL.”
You can check out Jade’s post below.
