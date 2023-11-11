Corey Graves’ Replacement For WWE SmackDown Commentary Tonight Revealed

There will be a special commentator on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s show, WWE released a digital exclusive video where SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis approved Kevin Owens’ request to fill-in for Corey Graves on commentary tonight.

Aldis noted that if Owens puts his hands on anyone, he will be suspended.

Check out the announcement below and join us here tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.