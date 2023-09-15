Corey Graves To Be Voice Of Home Game Intros For NFL Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will be hearing from Corey Graves quite often this NFL season.

The WWE commentator revealed on the latest installment of the “After The Bell” podcast that he will be the voice of the in-game intros for every Steelers home game this season.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic.

“The Steelers kick off their home games with the Terrible Towel Twirl. When you’re in Acrisure Stadium, you got 60,000-plus all waving their towels above their head. I had the honor and privilege of being able to lead that this week to really kick off the season but more than that, I think more exciting personally was the reason I was on the field to begin with was I have the dubious distinction of being the narrator, the voice of this year’s in-game intros for the Pittsburgh Steelers so for every home game this season when the clock hits zero, the first voice you hear is mine. Give a big, ‘Here we go’ and the video packages and it’s honestly, I wanna say it’s a dream come true but it’s actually more so, growing up, being born and raised in Pittsburgh, lifelong Steelers fan, it’s so cool with WWE and the NFL have been working together. Obviously, we got the new championship legacy titles. That relationship has been really cool so to be able to experience that on my home turf, literally, in the city that I love and live in and feel so strongly about was absolutely incredible.”

