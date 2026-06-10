Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tavion Heights will face Jackson Drake from The Vanity Project in a WWE NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Additionally, Layla Diggs will compete against Arianna Grace from BirthRight in the first round of the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament, and Izzi Dame from The Culling will battle Thea Hail, also in the first round of the same tournament.

The episode will also feature a singles match between Nattie and Jaida Parker. Furthermore, Naraku will have a face-to-face confrontation with the reigning WWE NXT Champion, Tony D’Angelo, ahead of their upcoming championship match.

You can catch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.