Current Lineup For This Week’s TNA Turning Point Event

TNA has announced the lineup for this week’s Turning Point event.

In the featured tag team match, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will face The Nemeth’s “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian. This match marks the first announcement for the show and comes after a series of conflicts between these four competitors.

Santana has had ongoing issues with both Nemeth and Kazarian, who are co-holders of the Call Your Shot trophy. Santana won the TNA World Title at Bound For Glory, only to have Nemeth and Kazarian attempt to cash in on him. Elijah intervened by taking out Nemeth to prevent him from cashing in, while Kazarian did not have the trophy in hand.

Additionally, Maclin and Kazarian have a history of conflict, as Maclin reclaimed his TNA International Championship from Kazarian at Bound For Glory.

TNA Turning Point 2025 will take place this Friday, November 14th, at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. The event will air live on TNA+.