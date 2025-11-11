Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, which will air live this week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

This broadcast marks the first regular episode since last month’s Bound For Glory and follows three weeks of special episodes. It will also serve as the go-home show for TNA Turning Point.

In the card, Indi Hartwell will face Dani Luna in a singles match. This matchup comes after Luna turned heel and attacked Hartwell back in August, sparking their ongoing feud.

Additionally, Cedric Alexander will take on Jason Hotch from Order 4 in a singles match, as previously announced. The show will also feature a live performance by Elijah.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results.