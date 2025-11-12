TNA Wrestling Teams Up With QPW For Major 2026 Event In Qatar

According to BodySlam+, Niral Merchant, the CFO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, recently met with the Chairman of QPW in Qatar.

A source reported that the two discussed plans for a “major project” scheduled for 2026, with the source describing it as “the largest in the history of both companies.”

This development follows a previous partnership in February when both companies co-promoted the QPW Super Slam III event.

That event took place on February 21st and 22nd of this year and featured wrestlers such as Mustafa Ali, the current QPW World Champion, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth.

Details about the new event have not yet been announced, but updates will be provided as they become available.

You can check out the announcement below:

“Super Slam III has secured collaborations with key industry leaders who will play an essential role in enhancing the event experience. TNA Wrestling joins as a Supporting Partner. This partnership is key as it is a signing for a long-term collaboration that extends beyond this event to include future regional ventures of QPW as well. Impact is the Strategic Partner, further positioning QPW within the global wrestling industry.”