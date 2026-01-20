Current Lineup For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

After Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the company has announced the lineup for this month’s Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event (PLE).

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will defend his title against the winner of a Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match, featuring “The Viper” Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn.

In another match, “The Ring General” GUNTHER will face “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. If Styles loses, he must retire from wrestling.

Additionally, there will be the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Men’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants

Cody Rhodes

Gunther

Jey Uso

Rey Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Penta

Women’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants

Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Bayley

Lyra Valkyria

Asuka

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is set to take place on Saturday, January 31, at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the U.S. and on Netflix for international viewers.