Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Current Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

By
James Hetfield
-

Following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company has announced the lineup for this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will defend his title against “All Ego” Ethan Page. Additionally, The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champions, “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory, will defend their titles against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, May 23rd, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The show will air live on Peacock.

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