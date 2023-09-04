Current Plans For WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia

WWE has finalized plans for its return to Saudi Arabia.

WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and the company is paid a lot of money to hold two events in the country each year.

WWE held its first 2023 PLE in the country earlier this year with the Night of Champions show, which saw Seth Rollins defeat AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

According to PWInsider, the WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Saturday, November 4th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Historically, Saudi shows have aired in the afternoon, and this show is expected to follow suit. WWE’s updated PLE schedule for the rest of the year is as follows:

* Saturday, September 30, 2023: WWE NXT No Mercy – Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA

* Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

* Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the United Center