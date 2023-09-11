D-Von Dudley On How It Felt to Wrestle Again At Impact 1000, His In-Ring Future, & More

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famers Team 3D returned to the ring for the first time since December 2016 at Saturday’s Impact 1000 tapings. The match will air on Thursday’s Impact 1000 special episode, and full spoilers can be found by clicking here.

While Impact had not officially announced it as of this writing, Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley faced The Desi Hit Squad, as revealed by D-Von. This was the first time the two teams had met. D-Von, who had thought he’d never wrestle again, took to Instagram to reflect on his comeback. He thanked Bubba Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Impact producer and new Digital Media Champion, Impact President Scott D’Amore, and the entire locker room.

“Being back in the ring again after 7 years for the 1000 episode of TNA was truly amazing. I would to thank Bubba, Tommy Dreamer, Scott F. D’Amore and the whole impact locker, for welcome me back with open arms. Everybody in the locker room was truly respectful very genuine for my come back,” he wrote.

D-Von also hinted at the possibility of another match in the future.

“I’ve said it before that this would be it, but you never know lol. Here is some video of what transpired last night . i’m a little sore, but to be expected training and off thank you fans to my family and all my friends support over the 32 year career. ……OH MY BROTHER TESTIFY!!!,” he wrote.

D-Von’s post is available below: