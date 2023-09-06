Dakota Kai Reveals When She Can Return To In-Ring Action

WWE SmackDown star and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai recently took to an episode of her Twitch Stream, where she talked about a number of topics including how she won’t be cleared until January of next year and how she will only be making her return sometime in 2024.

Kai said, “Probably 2024. I do think it’s funny that a lot of people are like, ‘she’s not injured at all. Look at her walking around.’ ACL injury, I haven’t even learned how to start running and jumping again yet. I think I’m going to start running this week. ACL recovery, especially for someone in sport, we use our legs a lot. If I were a desk worker, I’d be back at work. Because it’s wrestling, I won’t be cleared until January.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)