Damian Priest Addresses Not Cashing In His WWE Money In The Bank Contract Yet

WWE star Damian Priest revealed in an interview with The West Sport that he has not yet cashed in his WWE Money in the Bank contract.

“Well obviously, I’m based on Raw and being that Seth Rollins is the champion unfortunately he’s not medically cleared, so I can’t cash in right now because officially he can’t be in a match. So I kinda have to just wait until he’s cleared or you know, if I find myself on the other show, it’d be different, but that champion isn’t around all the time either.”

“It’s one of those things about me binding my time. I still have until July 1st, I have plenty of time, so I’m just, I don’t want to risk doing something I shouldn’t, you know. Like you said, five times I’ve attempted but didn’t cash in. I’d rather that than a failed cash in, right? So I’m just being extra careful right now because this is not gonna go to waste. In my head, I have to become World Champion, whether it’s on Raw or SmackDown. Either way, I have to become a major titleholder and I have to be extra careful about it. So I still have time and obviously we got WrestleMania coming up, and that’s always a good time around that. Whether it be Mania or the SmackDown before, the Raw after, it’s always an exciting time, so you never know what could happen.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)